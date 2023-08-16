Police shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex leaves man dead

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal police shooting at a Jeffersonville apartment complex that left a man dead.

State police identified the man as 65-year-old Richard Glass.

According to a release from state police made Wednesday, detectives believe that around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a resident of the AVIA apartment complex called 911, requesting a welfare check on Glass.

The resident told dispatch that Glass made concerning statements that he was going back to prison.

Shortly after the first call, 911 received a second call from Glass himself. Glass told 911 that someone was allegedly trying to hack into his phone, and requested officers respond. Glass also said that he had a gun and didn’t want to use it on the person hacking his phone.

The Jeffersonville Police Department and emergency services responded to the apartment complex. When officers tried to contact Glass, he wouldn’t open the door for police, stating “he did not believe they were officers.”

911 dispatchers contacted Glass on the phone, but he said that he didn’t believe the people in the hallway were officers. He also repeated that he had a gun.

Police moved away from Glass’ apartment in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Glass continued to tell dispatchers on the phone that he had a gun and hinted that he would fire it at others.

Later, investigators were able to make visual contact with Glass from an adjacent apartment building window. They confirmed Glass had at least two firearms in his possession.

911 dispatchers then reported hearing shots fired inside Glass’ apartment building.

At 11:30 p.m., police staged outside the building reported that Glass was shooting at the officers from his apartment window.

Glass fired two more shots from his window. Officers still could not make contact with Glass. Police then reported hearing more shots from inside Glass’ apartment.

Glass again pointed his weapon out his window, and was shot by a responding SWAT team officer.

Investigators pronounced Glass dead at the scene.

No other apartment residents or officers were harmed in the shooting.