Report: Woman drives into building, attempts to target Indianapolis Jewish community

UPDATE: According to investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Almaghtheh told one officer she has been watching the news and couldn’t breath anymore. She referenced her people back in Palestine. Almaghtheh said she passed by a couple times and saw the “Israel school.” Almaghtheh further stated, “Yes. I did do it on purpose.”

Almaghtheh was arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness.

The building that was struck was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was taken into custody after driving her car into an Indianapolis building Saturday in what is believed to be an attack on the Jewish community.

According to a news release by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Indianapolis (JCRCI), Ruba Awni Almaghtheh drove her vehicle into a building on Saturday in a residential area at 3500 N. Keystone Avenue. This building is identified as belonging to and representing a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites (designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center), with a semblance of a Star of David symbol on the front door. Based on this signage and “Hebrew Israelite” wording, The JCRCI believes Almaghtheh thought the building represented Israel in some way, specifically citing the Hebrew Israelite symbol on the door.

Almaghtheh was immediately taken into custody.

Safe Indiana, a Jewish community security program, was immediately notified, and has been working alongside law enforcement on this incident. There is no immediate threat to the community.