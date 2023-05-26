St. Louis man with ties to Indiana added to FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list

Donald Eugene Fields II was added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, the FBI said on May 26, 2023. Fields is accused of child sex trafficking and has relatives who live in Indiana and Kentucky.(Provided Photo/FBI)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A St. Louis man with ties to Indiana and Kentucky is the latest addition to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, the bureau said Friday.

Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, is accused of sex trafficking of at least one child in Missouri between approximately 2013 and 2017.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 8, 2022, after Fields was charged with sex trafficking of children.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

The FBI says Fields has relatives who live in Indiana and Kentucky. He is also known to visit Florida.

Fields is the 531st addition to the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

About Donald Eugene Fields II

Fields is described by the FBI as being at least 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is said to weigh 219 – 235 pounds with scars on his chest, groin, legs, and knees. He also has a tribal print tattoo on his right shoulder.

Fields should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Fields, or any of the other fugitives on the list, should contact the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted at the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or online at tips.fbi.gov.