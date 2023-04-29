Search
Two arrested after SWAT finds meth, marijuana, fentanyl, other drugs in residence

(Provided Photo/Howard County Sheriff's Office)
by: Michaela Springer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were taken into custody Friday after officers with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office seized several various drugs and drug paraphernalia from a Kokomo residence.

Bruce Huffer, 66, and Jon Casbon, 42, both face charges of dealing methamphetamine, possessing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance, a statement from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Members of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street, which is an hour north of Indianapolis.

During the search, the statement says, investigators discovered the following.

  • Several boxes and plastics containing approximately 128 grams of methamphetamine powder and crystals
  • Approximately 62 grams of marijuana
  • 20 grams of an unspecified substance
  • 152 doses worth of Sudafed
  • 2 blue pills containing fentanyl
  • 84 pills believed to be Gabapentin
  • 6 unnamed pills
  • Several smoking pipes
  • Scales and bagging materials
  • Several phones, recording devices, cash books, money, and other miscellaneous items.

Huffer also faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance, and Casbon faces a charge of dealing a legend drug.

Huffer and Casbon were being held at Howard County Jail without bond. Trial dates for Huffer and Casbon have not been announced as of Saturday.

