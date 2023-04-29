Two arrested after SWAT finds meth, marijuana, fentanyl, other drugs in residence

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were taken into custody Friday after officers with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office seized several various drugs and drug paraphernalia from a Kokomo residence.

Bruce Huffer, 66, and Jon Casbon, 42, both face charges of dealing methamphetamine, possessing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance, a statement from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Members of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street, which is an hour north of Indianapolis.

During the search, the statement says, investigators discovered the following.

Several boxes and plastics containing approximately 128 grams of methamphetamine powder and crystals

Approximately 62 grams of marijuana

20 grams of an unspecified substance

152 doses worth of Sudafed

2 blue pills containing fentanyl

84 pills believed to be Gabapentin

6 unnamed pills

Several smoking pipes

Scales and bagging materials

Several phones, recording devices, cash books, money, and other miscellaneous items.

Huffer also faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance, and Casbon faces a charge of dealing a legend drug.

Huffer and Casbon were being held at Howard County Jail without bond. Trial dates for Huffer and Casbon have not been announced as of Saturday.