Two arrested after SWAT finds meth, marijuana, fentanyl, other drugs in residence
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were taken into custody Friday after officers with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office seized several various drugs and drug paraphernalia from a Kokomo residence.
Bruce Huffer, 66, and Jon Casbon, 42, both face charges of dealing methamphetamine, possessing marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance, a statement from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Members of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday at a residence in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street, which is an hour north of Indianapolis.
During the search, the statement says, investigators discovered the following.
- Several boxes and plastics containing approximately 128 grams of methamphetamine powder and crystals
- Approximately 62 grams of marijuana
- 20 grams of an unspecified substance
- 152 doses worth of Sudafed
- 2 blue pills containing fentanyl
- 84 pills believed to be Gabapentin
- 6 unnamed pills
- Several smoking pipes
- Scales and bagging materials
- Several phones, recording devices, cash books, money, and other miscellaneous items.
Huffer also faces a charge of possessing a controlled substance, and Casbon faces a charge of dealing a legend drug.
Huffer and Casbon were being held at Howard County Jail without bond. Trial dates for Huffer and Casbon have not been announced as of Saturday.