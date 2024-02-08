Search
Woman arrested for helping Grant County Jail inmate escape

Mugshot of 33-year-old Lisa Maine-Miller. (Provided Photo/Grant County Sheriff's Office)
by: Jay Adkins
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — On Tuesday, Lisa Maine-Miller, 33, was arrested on an active warrant for her involvement in aiding the escape of Grant County Jail inmate Charles Gerstorff on Jan. 8.

At the time of his escape, Gerstorff was working at Marion Animal Care and Control as a part of the Grant County Sheriff Inmate Work Crew.

Following Gerstorff’s escape from his work detail at Marion Animal Care and Control, deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search operation in collaboration with the Kokomo Police Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators arrested Gerstorff at a Motel 6 in Indianapolis on the same day he escaped. Further investigation by deputies revealed evidence implicating Maine-Miller in assisting Gerstorff’s escape.

After this evidence was revealed, The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Maine-Miller for assisting a criminal, a felony.

On Tuesday, Maine-Miller turned herself in to authorities at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on the warrant, and was bonded out the same day.

In response to this incident, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office implemented changes to the inmate work crew selection process.

