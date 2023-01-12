Digital Download

Social media trends to follow in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we bring in the New Year, we bring in new opportunities. Social media is constantly evolving with new trends.

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, WISH-TV’s full service digital agency and sister company, discussed what trends he’s identified and what to expect in 2023.

“We’re looking at three key trends for 2023 as it trickles down throughout really the entire ecosystem. Gen Z is really anchoring and driving what growth is going to look like in social media moving forward. We’re looking at how platforms are trying different things to make money and stay in business. Content creators are trying to diversify how they make their money as well,” Spade said.

For those who are not a member of Gen Z, Spade explained what you need to understand with social media platforms emerging.

“There’s a reason why Generation Z is being nicknamed the ‘I Generation.’ It’s the first generation really that’s had the power of smartphones in their hands at a very early age. eMarketer suggests that by the end of 2023, all Gen Z users will be on TikTok. It’s a big number, and that includes 10% growth still this year,” Spade said.

