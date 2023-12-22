Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Indiana expands goals with new hires

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Indiana hopes to make books available to children from infancy to 5 years old in every zip code in the Hoosier state.

This month, the library announced two new staffers to help make that happen. Melinda Brown will serve as state director of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Indiana, while Katie Mullins will serve as community engagement coordinator.

“We want to be able to provide high-quality age-appropriate books to children under the age of five,” Mullins said.

Many studies show that reading not only allows children to understand the meaning of language but also helps build key language, literacy, and social skills.

“A child’s brain is developed about 90% before the age of five. That’s a lot of learning to be done in a very short period of time, and we want to take advantage of that. We want to expose children to books and materials.. before they’re even talking because that helps develop that. The more access they can have to language development at a younger age, the better off they’ll be in the long term,” Mullins said.

In August, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the expansion of the Imagination Library of Indiana’s statewide book-gifting program.

“What that means is he is contributing tax dollars to this program to provide half of the costs. Half the costs will be through a shared partnership. So, the state, obviously through Dolly, and then also with our community partners so that they are investing in their children as well. So, it’s a shared gift,” Mullins said.

Mullins’ role sees her putting boots on the ground reaching out to all 92 counties to get individuals in each county to take on the program and become local champions for children’s literacy.

“We have full coverage in 70 counties already. So, we are well on our way to achieving statewide coverage,” Mullins said.

To learn more about becoming a community partner, contact Katie Mullins.

To enroll in this program and learn more as it expands across the state, click here.