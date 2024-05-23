Plainfield celebrates grand reopening of newly expanded outdoor waterpark

The Town of Plainfield proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly expanded Splash Island (Provided Photo/Town of Plainfield)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Town of Plainfield hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the grand reopening of the Splash Island Outdoor Waterpark.

The Plainfield Town Council approved the $8.3 million expansion of the outdoor waterpark in 2023.

The newly expanded waterpark includes three new waterslides, bringing the total to six, a new splash pad, tiki hut cabana rentals, and an updated pool maintenance building, according to a release.

“As we prepare to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Splash Island and the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation and Aquatic Center, we are excited to unveil these new amenities,” said Robin Brandgard, President of the Plainfield Town Council, in a release. “Plainfield has always been committed to creating a high quality of life for our residents and visitors, and we believe these enhancements will further enrich everyone’s experience.”

The summer season at Splash Island Outdoor Waterpark, 651 Vestal Road, officially kicks off on Friday at 11 a.m. Members can swim at 10 a.m. each weekday before the park opens.

For more information about Splash Island, click here.