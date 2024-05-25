Timing out rain chances for the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All eyes are on the forecast for the Indy 500 which has turned complex with multiple rounds of rain & storms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start with just a few spotty/lingering showers. The majority remain dry before we open up to sunshine for Legends Day later this afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a solid night to get outside. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: We are eyeing two main rounds of storms for race day. The first will likely be a complex of storms arriving late morning or early afternoon which could impact the start or early parts of the Indy 500. This complex will first form in the plains Saturday night, so the question will be how long it maintains its strength through Sunday.

After this complex, we could squeeze out some dry time before another round of storms late evening into the overnight.

There is an enhanced (3/5) risk of severe storms mainly with the 2nd wave. All modes of severe weather are on the table with damaging wind being the primary threat. High temperatures in the low 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After dealing with Indy 500 rain chances, a few showers will linger into Monday as temperatures dip closer to normal. Central Indiana will then string together multiple sunny days as our forecast quiets down for the entire week.