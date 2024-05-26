Indiana State Police arrest Indianapolis man on rape charges

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators with the Indiana State Police arrested an Indianapolis man on Tuesday for rape and sexual battery.

On August 9, 2023, troopers with the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post received information from a woman alleging she was raped in Indianapolis. The Investigation resulted in the arrest of Sheldon Drost Vargas-Garcia, 34, of Indianapolis.

During the course of the investigation, investigators submitted evidence to the Indiana State Police crime lab. Those results helped develop probable cause to make an arrest. It is alleged that Vargas-Garcia committed sexual battery against an adult female on August 2, 2023, at an apartment in Indianapolis. Investigators presented their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, who issued an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, investigators located Vargas-Garcia in Noblesville and arrested him. Vargas-Garcia is being preliminarily charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual battery.