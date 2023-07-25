Indy may have crunchwraps with tequila by next year’s NBA All Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis will get the state’s first Taco Bell Cantina next year, possibly by the NBA All Star Game, which will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

California-based Flynn Restaurant Group plans to bring a franchise of the hybrid Taco Bell to the former location of Sugarfire Smokehouse at 24 West Washington Street.

Sugarfire Smokehouse closed during the pandemic in 2020.

Taco Bell Cantinas serve alcohol, have ‘open kitchen concepts’ and cater to a city setting. There are currently 48 locations nationwide.

Cantinas are considered a dining ‘experience’ with upscale decor, touchscreens and expanded menu offerings.

The cantinas offer normal Taco Bell fare, such as burritos and soft tacos, but also offers some off the normal menu items such as chicken enchilada nachos and an avacado ranch bowl.

Alcohol selections include a ‘Party Punch’, Cantina Margaritas and Berry Frozen Rosé. Locations will also sever beer.

According to Nick Wright of Newbridge Commercial Real Estate, Taco Bell Cantina has leased 2,858.5 square feet of the Lieber Building.

The landlord is, Goodman Jewelers, Inc., Goodman Court Street, Inc., and Goodman Quad Limited or Two North Meridian Co.

The restaurant will occupy the ground floor and mezzanine spaces within the building.

Currently Taco Bell operates Cantinas in 13 states, four in Florida, two in Texas, 16 in New York, one in Connecticut, one in Virginia, three in Ohio, one in North Carolina, one in Colorado, two in Arizona, two in Nevada, seven in California, one in Wisconsin, and seven in Illinois.

The Indianapolis location will be the first in Indiana.

Wright said there has been interest in bringing a Cantina to Indianpolis since 2016.

While no opening date has been determined, Wright hopes the the restaurant will be ready before next year’s NBA All Star Game in February at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.