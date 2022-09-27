Education

Carmel elementary music teacher adds school bus driver to job duties

Josh Southard is a music teacher at Smoky Row Elementary, and a Carmel Clay school bus driver. (Provided Photo/Carmel Clay Schools via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel Clay Schools music teacher is the newest school bus driver, the district says in a social media post and news release.

Josh Southard teaches music to students in kindergarten to Grade 5 at Smoky Row Elementary School, 900 W. 136th St. That’s west of U.S. 31 on the northwest side of Carmel.

“He is finishing his first week in the expanded role and enjoying the opportunity to further connect with his students,” a Facebook post on Friday said.

Southard said in a news release that, aside from being with his students, the increased paycheck is helping him support his three children.

A spokeswoman for the school district said Southard declined to talk to News 8 about his experiences.