Purdue extends admission, housing deadlines to accommodate FAFSA delays

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University on Wednesday announced it will extend its admission deposit deadline to provide students and families dealing with federal student aid delays more flexibility.

The school said in a release that the decision came after the U.S. Department of Education announced there would be delays to the FAFSA release schedule.

Cherise Hall, the vice provost for enrollment management, says the university hopes the added flexibility will give students and families more time to review their options.

“In extending the decision deadline, the university aims to provide students and families with additional time to review all of their options so they can make the most informed decision for their future,” Hall said in the release.

Newly admitted Boilermakers will now have until May 15 to accept their offer from Purdue.

Additionally, two housing deadlines will be extended. The housing priority deadline for the school’s learning communities and “mutually selected roommates” was extended until May 5. The overall housing deadline will be pushed back to May 19.