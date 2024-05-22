University of Southern Indiana leader named president of California college

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The fourth president of the University of Southern Indiana has announced he’s leaving to lead California State University, Fullerton.

The university near Anaheim announced Ronald S. Rochon’s appointment on Wednesday. He starts July 22.

Rochon joined the Evansville university as a provost in 2010 and became president in 2018.

In the California university’s announcement, Rochon wrote, “I am honored to join the Titan community and excited to work alongside the university’s talented faculty and staff to further support the success of its dynamic and diverse student body. I look forward to collaborating on strategies that will continue to strengthen Cal State Fullerton’s position as an intellectual and cultural catalyst in Southern California and advance its key role in workforce and economic development for the region.”

Rochon wrote in a message to USI that the board of trustees plans to announce an interim president before he leaves in July.