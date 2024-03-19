Ariana Grande finalizes divorce from Dalton Gomez, agrees to $1.25M settlement

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WISH) — Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially ended their marriage, with Grande agreeing to pay Gomez $1.25 million as part of their divorce settlement.

Grande, 30, worth an estimated $240 million, will make a one-time payment to Gomez, 28, with no future alimony. She’s also splitting the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home and covering up to $25,000 in Gomez’s attorney fees.

The Los Angeles Superior Court finalized their divorce on Tuesday, following an agreement reached in October 2023. However, the court’s decision took effect after a six-month waiting period, according to The Associated Press.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place. Page Six says sources close to them had previously said they had worked out the details before filing for divorce, aiming for a quick and friendly resolution.

Grande and Gomez split in July 2023 but reportedly wanted to remain friends. Since then, Grande has been linked to her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, while Gomez was seen with actress Maika Monroe in Mexico recently.

Grande, known for her past relationships with celebrities like Pete Davidson, Mac Miller, and Big Sean, released an album titled “Eternal Sunshine,” inspired by her divorce from Gomez.

Their divorce marks the end of a short but significant chapter for the couple, who got engaged in December 2020 and married in May 2021.