Entertainment

Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither

Gospel musicians Gloria and Bill Gaither speak during an event at their Alexandria, Indiana, studios. (Provided Photo/City of Alexandria Government)

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway.

The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and the gospel with talent and grace,” said a Friday post on the Facebook page of Gov. Eric Holcomb. “No matter how far from home their adventures took them, for the Gaithers, all roads always led to Indiana, to their beloved Alexandria.”

The singers, both age 86, also attended the event. Songs they’ve put together include “The Longer I Serve Him,” “Because He Lives,” “He Touched Me” and “Jesus, There’s Something About That Name.” Gloria often writes the lyrics; Bill, the music.

The honor was given at a Friday morning event at the Gaithers’ music studio and family resource center. The Republican governor and the Republican mayor of Alexandria, Todd Naselroad, were among people who attended.

A Friday post on the city government’s Facebook page said, “Our community holds great pride in being the ‘HOME OF THE GAITHER’S’ if anyone questions that fact, have them look at our water tower!”

Mike Smith, the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, made the renaming of State Road 28 official during the event.