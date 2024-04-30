Indiana War Memorial Museum reopens after renovations

Search
Indiana War Memorial’s museum to reopen

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana War Memorial Museum will be reopened on Wednesday following several months of repairs and renovations.

The museum announced the reopening on social media and welcomed visitors to come and see its new updates after closing its doors in October.

The War Memorial was built in 1926 to honor Hoosier veterans of World War I and features the USS Indianapolis Gallery, numerous military firearms and uniforms, an AH-1 Cobra Attack Helicopter, and hundreds of other artifacts, photos, and documents.

The museum at 55 E. Michigan St. is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

