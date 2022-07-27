Entertainment

Shawn Mendes cancels rest of singer tour for mental health break

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shawn Mendes says he’s canceled the rest of his “Wonder: the World Tour” for a mental health break.

Mendes was set to perform Oct. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter posted the news on his Instagram on Tuesday morning. He says he hopes to pick up the tour after the break.

The Indianapolis cancelation comes weeks after he announced a three-week break to focus on his health.

Tickets will be automatically refunded, with information coming via an email from Ticketmaster.