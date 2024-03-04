Shows scheduled so far in 2024 for downtown Indianapolis amphitheater

An undated aerial shot of an outdoor concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three new shows were added Monday to this year’s schedule for Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.

Ticket information for two October shows for the band Two Door Cinema Club and the American singer-songwriter and former YouTuber Conan Gray were announced Monday.

Also on Monday, ticket information was announced for a July show from the folk band Old Crow Medicine Show.

Ticket information is available online.

From the website on Monday, here is the list upcoming shows at the downtown amphitheater: