Shows scheduled so far in 2024 for downtown Indianapolis amphitheater
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three new shows were added Monday to this year’s schedule for Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.
Ticket information for two October shows for the band Two Door Cinema Club and the American singer-songwriter and former YouTuber Conan Gray were announced Monday.
Also on Monday, ticket information was announced for a July show from the folk band Old Crow Medicine Show.
Ticket information is available online.
From the website on Monday, here is the list upcoming shows at the downtown amphitheater:
- April 26: County singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch.
- April 28: English heavy metal band Judas Priest.
- May 4: Midwest Cultural Fest.
- May 11: Country singer-songwriter Chris Young.
- May 17: Rock bands Bad Religion and Social Distortion.
- May 22: Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE.
- May 25: Firestone Legends Day Concert featuring country musician Riley Green.
- June 5: Pop musician Maggie Rogers.
- June 7: County musician Cole Swindell.
- June 12: WTTS Rock on the River Presents an Evening with Goose.
- June 14: Rock band Michael Franti and Spearhead.
- June 16: Rock musician Sarah McLachlan.
- June 20: Rock band Little Feat.
- June 21: County musicians Brothers Osborne.
- June 26: Rock band The Flaming Lips.
- June 28: Country musician Parker McCollum.
- June 30: Latin musicians Caifanes and Café Tacvba.
- July 6: Rock band The Beach Boys.
- July 7: County band Whiskey Myers.
- July 12: Rock band Lake Street Dive.
- July 13: Folk band Old Crow Medicine Show.
- July 31: Country musician Jordan Davis.
- Aug. 1: Rock bands Primus, and Coheed and Cambria.
- Aug. 4: Rock band Bush.
- Aug. 7: Pop musician Tate McRae.
- Aug. 10; Rock band Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.
- Aug. 14: Rock band Indigo Girls and rock musician Melissa Etheridge.
- Aug. 23: Country musician Oliver Anthony.
- Aug. 31: O.A.R. Summer Tour.
- Sept. 21: Rock band Vampire Weekend.
- Oct. 2: Rock band Two Door Cinema Club.
- Oct. 6: Rock musician Conan Gray.