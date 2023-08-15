Welcome to the machine: Scientists use brainwaves to recreate Pink Floyd songs

LONDON, UK - AUGUST 7: A concert ticket for a Pink Floyd The Wall concert at the Earls Court Arena for August 7, 1980 in London, England. (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists have recreated Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall” for a landmark experiment involving brainwaves.

Researchers at the University of California were able to reconstruct a version of the song by decoding people’s brain activity.

The study involved 29 patients who were played a 3-minute excerpt of the song while their brain activity was monitored. The waves were then decoded using artificial intelligence.

While no one would confuse the final product for the original song, it includes a recognizable melody and rhythm.

Scientists hope the technology could one day help patients with neurodegenerative conditions to communicate.

Pink Floyd played at the Indianapolis Hoosier Dome in 1987. According to a United Press International story the day after the band played, they played a handful of songs from “The Wall” album.

The concert is most remembered in Indianapolis as the night an Indiana University sophomore fell from the upper deck of the Dome, breaking both of his legs.

