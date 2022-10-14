News

Fall family fun at the White River State Park

Kid-ing with Kayla: There are a lot of fun attractions for families to visit in Indianapolis. This week, Kayla Sullivan and her three-year-old son, Allan explored areas within White River State Park.

The two went to the Indiana State Museum, the NCAA Hall of Champions, Victory Field, the Eiteljorg Museum’s Día de Muertos Community Art and Altar Exhibit, and ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo!

Kayla even got the Indianapolis Indian’s mascot to speak or squeak, rather.

Rowdy is hosting a Pumpkin Patch on October 23 at Victory Field

