Federal judge rules Noblesville schools did not discriminate against pro-life student group

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of Noblesville Schools in a lawsuit over a pro-life student club.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker ruled for the district and NHS employees in each count of the lawsuit.

An NHS student and her parents sued the school, claiming leaders violated the constitution by temporarily blocking a pro-life club from meeting at the school, and for making comments on social media about it.

The school’s principal had temporarily blocked Noblesville Students for Life over posters that included a ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’ sign and concerns the group was being led by adults and not by students.

Baker said in the ruling that the student and her family “failed to show that their constitutional injury was caused by an official policy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

