Fishers police share video of man standing on motorcycle seat at 104 mph

(Screenshot from Fishers PD X account)
Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fishers police posted a video on X of a motorcycle rider allegedly driving 104 miles per hour, while standing on the bike’s seat.

The video shows the motorcycle weaving around semi-trucks and other motorists at a high rate of speed, weaving in a lane and passing vehicles.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was stopped and arrested for reckless driving and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Fishers police posted: “As we head into the weekend, we want to remind everyone to be safe and courteous on the roadways! The driver of this motorcycle was stopped and arrested for reckless driving.”

