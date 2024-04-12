Fishers police share video of man standing on motorcycle seat at 104 mph

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fishers police posted a video on X of a motorcycle rider allegedly driving 104 miles per hour, while standing on the bike’s seat.

As we head into the weekend, we want to remind everyone to be safe and courteous on the roadways! The driver of this motorcycle was stopped and arrested for reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/TQAdpxHMhL — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) April 12, 2024

The video shows the motorcycle weaving around semi-trucks and other motorists at a high rate of speed, weaving in a lane and passing vehicles.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was stopped and arrested for reckless driving and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

