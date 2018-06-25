Former Colts player Robert Mathis’ DUI trial delayed

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A judge has agreed to delays the DUI trial of former Colts player Robert Mathis.

A Hamilton County judge granted the request by Mathis’ attorneys to move the trial to August.

The trial had been scheduled to begin July 5 for charges from his arrest last October.

Police in Carmel said Mathis was intoxicated when he was driving on the wrong side of the median near Windermere Boulevard and Bishop Circle.

Mathis admitted to taking shots and a sleeping aid.

Authorities say his blood alcohol content was .052, which is below the legal standard for drunk driving.