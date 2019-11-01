News

Goshen Health to celebrate groundbreaking on tower

by:
Posted:

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) — Goshen Health will Monday kick off construction on a four-story patient tower. Plans for the building include private patient rooms with space for visitors and new medical technology. 

The public is invited to attend the free ground breaking ceremony, which will take place outside the north entrance to the hospital at 11:00 a.m. 

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is scheduled to speak at the event, alongside leaders from Goshen Health and members of the Goshen Health board of directors.

“We are building the future of health care to meet the diverse needs of our growing community,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Not only will this facility provide tremendous long-term value for our region, it will advance the medical services and care we provide for generations to come.”

The new tower is slated for completion in fall of 2022.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE NEWS STORIES

China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

by: YANAN WANG, Associated Press /

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) — Goshen Health will Monday kick off construction on a four-story patient tower. Plans for the building include private patient rooms with space for visitors and new medical technology. 

The public is invited to attend the free ground breaking ceremony, which will take place outside the north entrance to the hospital at 11:00 a.m. 

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is scheduled to speak at the event, alongside leaders from Goshen Health and members of the Goshen Health board of directors.

“We are building the future of health care to meet the diverse needs of our growing community,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Not only will this facility provide tremendous long-term value for our region, it will advance the medical services and care we provide for generations to come.”

The new tower is slated for completion in fall of 2022.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

News /

Report: Hank Azaria to quit voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

News /

Discovery of unused disaster supplies angers Puerto Rico

News /

Indiana Black Expo celebrates volunteers, 50 years

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.