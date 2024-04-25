Hamilton Heights inventors gear up for VEX IQ World Championship

Team 214D (Party of 5) won the Indiana VEX State Championship Design Award securing them a place at the World Championship. Their engineering notebook came out on top in a field of 115 teams. (From left) Aleaha Trump, Kaelynn Fidler, Grace Reynolds, Olivia Higgins, and Illiana Bowyer. (Provided Photo/Hamilton Heights via The Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — Five Hamilton Heights Middle School Robotics teams qualified to compete at this year’s VEX Robotics World Championship and will represent Team Indiana in the largest robotics competition in the world, staring today in Dallas, Texas.

Teams that qualified include 214A (Alien Kidnappers), 214B (Buff Bananas), 214D (Party of 5), 214F (Peace Love Robots), and 214G (Double Stuff).

Students who qualified include Wyndham Jung, Collyn Miller, Aydan Cox, Camden Millikan, Mikko Kikta, Tommy Girolamo, Rylee Mellinger, Kase Powell, Illiana Bowyer, Kaelynn Fidler, Olivia Higgins, Grace Reynolds, Aleaha Trump, Levi Meindhart, Jude Bailey, Royce Bowyer, Ryder Holt, Grayson Pickering, Reagan VanKirk, Levi VanAlstine, Cailtin Dougherty, Levi Heuer, Noah Heuer, Selah Heuer, and Cohen Ford.

“It is truly inspiring to see students from all over the world come together to compete and show off their STEM knowledge and achievements,” HHMS Robotics Team Lacy Bowyer said. “The dedication, perseverance, and ingenuity they possess is building the foundation for a truly remarkable future.”

The VEX Robotics World Championship, presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation and the REC Foundation, begins today and takes place through May 3 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The annual event brings together the top VEX IQ Robotics Competition, VEX Robotics Competition, and VEX U teams from around the globe to celebrate their accomplishments and participate in the 2023-2024 games to be crowned world champions.

The VEX IQ Competition serves as a vehicle for students to develop critical life skills, such as teamwork, ingenuity, and project management. These skills are honed through building robots and collaborating with like-minded students from the community. More information about the VEX IQ Competition is available at recf.org/vex-robotics-world-championship.