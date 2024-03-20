Experimental drug may prove effective for weight loss

An employee sits next to a door bearing the logo of Novo Nordisk at the factory in Hilleroed on Sept. 26, 2023. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

(WISH) — We have all heard and seen the weight loss effects of Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy.

Now, a new medication may be even more effective at weight loss.

That’s according to a news release from Medical News Today.

Early findings from a Phase 1 clinical trial announced by the Danish company Novo Nordisk, show that amycretin — an experimental drug they have developed to treat obesity — may be significantly more effective than Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) at improving weight loss.

The company has not yet published the data in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has it specified when it might do so.

This may not come as a surprise, seeing that both Ozempic and Wegovy are primarily prescribed for adults with Type 2 diabetes to help them control blood sugar levels.

Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin. It is not approved for weight loss, but some physicians prescribe it to be used for weight loss.

Of the two, only Wegovy has gained Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for chronic weight management in adults, though all semaglutide drugs appear to be associated in some way with weight loss. Semaglutide injection is used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Under the FDA authorization, Wegovy is supposed to be used for people who are obese or overweight. Those who have a body mass index (or BMI) of 30 or greater are eligible along with those who have a BMI of 27 or greater who also have other health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol that make weight loss important.

In reality, some people who do not have obesity or weight-related health conditions have been saying that they’re using Wegovy or Ozempic to drop 10 pounds and “get skinny.”

Both medications belong to the class of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, and work by mimicking the action of a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite.

Early results suggest that amycretin led to a 13% reduction in body weight over three months.

A pill form may make amycretin more desirable.

Experts, however, have stressed the need for more comprehensive research to verify the long-term benefits and safety profile of amycretin.

The surging interest in a new class of medications known as GLP-1 agonists has propelled Novo Nordisk to become the most valuable company in Europe, despite facing significant supply shortages due to high demand.