Foundation commits $8M for mental health care for kids

Riley Children’s Foundation offers $8 million for mental health care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Foundation has announced an $8 million commitment to improve access to mental health care for kids.

The Indianapolis-based nonprofit says the commitment will allow mental health services to be available through pediatric and primary care offices.

Organizers say providing that service closer to home will reach kids and families before they are in crisis.

The program has already been rolled out to eight locations. Remaining sites plan to be online within the next year.

