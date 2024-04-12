Free mammograms available at Franciscan Health locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Women may qualify for free mammograms at three locations, Franciscan Health says, thanks to a grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust.

The trust’s grants are possible through the sale of breast cancer awareness special recognition license plates as well as financial donations. Each license plate sold through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles generates a $25 donation.

The free mammograms are available at Franciscan Health Breast Center Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Indianapolis Imaging Greenbrooke, 701 E. County Line Road, Greenwood; and Franciscan Health Breast Center Mooresville, 1201 Hadley Road, Mooresville. To apply, call 317-528-7201.

The total amount for the 2024 grant for Franciscan Health in Central Indiana was over $19,000.

Statement