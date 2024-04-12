Free mammograms available at Franciscan Health locations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Women may qualify for free mammograms at three locations, Franciscan Health says, thanks to a grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust.
The trust’s grants are possible through the sale of breast cancer awareness special recognition license plates as well as financial donations. Each license plate sold through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles generates a $25 donation.
The free mammograms are available at Franciscan Health Breast Center Indianapolis, 8111 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Indianapolis Imaging Greenbrooke, 701 E. County Line Road, Greenwood; and Franciscan Health Breast Center Mooresville, 1201 Hadley Road, Mooresville. To apply, call 317-528-7201.
The total amount for the 2024 grant for Franciscan Health in Central Indiana was over $19,000.
Statement
“Franciscan Health is blessed with the opportunity to collaborate with the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust to provide free screening mammograms to women based on their household income. This grant covers the cost of needed breast cancer screenings and diagnostic imaging regardless of someone’s ability to pay and augments Franciscan’s commitment to the community to detect and diagnosis breast cancer early.”
Megan Rowland, imaging manager for Franciscan Health Central Indiana