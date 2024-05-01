Health Spotlight | Chronic inflammation and poverty

(WISH) — At the doctor’s office, people may get their blood pressure taken and cholesterol levels checked.

Doctors run tests to make sure people are not anemic, that they have enough Vitamin D, and that their thyroids are working correctly.

Doctors may not be giving one diagnostic test, some believe, that could be lifesaving for millions of people.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has more in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.