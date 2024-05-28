Health Spotlight | Stopping migraines before they start

A man's migraines were caused by a parasitic tapeworm infection called neurocysticercosis. The arrows point to tapeworm larval cysts. (Photo from The American Journal of Case Reports via CNN Newsource)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Migraines affect millions of people in the United States.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, it’s the third most common disease in the world.

But now, a new study found people who suffer from migraines might be able to predict when one is coming hours before symptoms even start.

News 8's Brittany Noble

