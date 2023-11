Hendricks Regional Health website down due to cyberattack

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks Regional Health website was down Tuesday.

Hospital leaders say its due to a cyberattack on an external website vendor.

They say the website is not connected to any of their patient platforms. Leaders were not aware of any patient information at risk.

No word on when the website will be back up.