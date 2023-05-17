Homicide unit seeks help after 2 found dead in Fort Wayne hotel room

Quality Inn is shown in May 2018 at 1734 W. Washington Center Road. Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found two people dead in a Fort Wayne hotel room on Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called to an unknown problem with two people found unconscious just after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Quality Inn, 1734 W. Washington Center Road. That’s in an area with hotels and restaurants just northwest of the I-69 interchange for State Road 3, also known as Lima Road.

No additional information about the two people found dead was immediately provided Tuesday night.

Homicide investigators have asked anyone with information to contact them at 260-427-1201.