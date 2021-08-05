I-Team 8

Indiana mom: I’m doing more for unemployment system than Workforce Development

Jennifer Glynn talks with News 8 in a videoconference on Aug. 5, 2021. (Photo from Videoconference)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8 first met Jennifer Glynn, a mom of two, over three weeks ago.

Glynn started a Facebook Help Group to assist people in figuring out why, when eligible for pandemic unemployment benefits, they have to repay tens of thousands of dollars in overpayments.

Now, a month later, she says things have gotten worse.

“I don’t know why the claims representative can’t keep up,” Glynn said. “I’m keeping up.”

Glynn’s unemployment advice, after going through the filing process herself, has helped nearly 7,000 people. Still, I-Team 8 has found the Department of Workforce Development has only waived $412 between the months of April and June. The Department did not waive anything in the 15 months before that.

“I’m not surprised…. They’re going to start garnishing the benefits that they’re receiving now and that’s how they’re slowly collecting money.”

I-Team 8 found Indiana has recovered over $6 million in overpayments between April and June. Glynn says, since Workforce Development’s public comments, there’s been very little ability to get a hold of the right person at the department. She says many claimants now find themselves waiting on their appeal court dates, but are still able to claim unemployment benefits.

“That’s why it’s confusing sometimes. How come they weren’t eligible before, but now they are?”

While she says the stress is building, Glynn says she’s going to keep giving help for people free of cost. She says she is going to keep challenging and demanding more from those in power.

Glynn said after her last interview with News 8, one woman commented, ‘Wash your hair.’ I would if I had time.

“I challenge every DWD worker to do what I’m doing.”