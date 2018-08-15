IMPD asking for help identifying suspect in CVS robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in the robbery of a CVS.

According to Crime Stoppers, two black men entered the CVS in the 6200 block of Allisonville Road on Aug. 3 just after 5:30 p.m. and pulled out handguns.

Police say the two men then jumped behind the pharmacy counter and fled the scene with narcotics in a red Dodge Charger.

The Charger, which was driven by a black female, and one of the two males suspects have been since been apprehended.

However, one of the males suspects still remains at large.

That suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with dreads. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark hoodies with a beige design and light-colored pants.

Anyone with infoamtion on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.