Indiana News

$19.5M Hoosier Lotto ticket matches all 6 numbers

MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — The $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot ticket was sold on Wednesday in Munster, but its fortune hasn’t been claimed.

Hoosier Lottery is asking anyone who purchased a ticket at the Exxon at 10 45th St., four miles south of Hammond, to check their ticket.

The winning numbers are 3-5-8-18-31-40.

Players can also check their tickets through the Hoosier Lottery app.