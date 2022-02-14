Indiana News

2 pizza workers killed in northern Indiana; man arrested

(Image Provided/Elkhart Police Department via Facebook)
by: Associated Press
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in the weekend slayings of two people whose bodies were found behind a pizza shop in Elkhart.

Haley Smith and Dustin Carr were shot Saturday night in Elkhart in northern Indiana.

They worked at a Papa John’s, and the bodies were discovered by another employee Sunday.

A 19-year-old former employee made incriminating statements to police and is in custody. Formal charges are expected this week.

The evidence so far includes video from the pizza shop and statements from people who worked there, according to The Elkhart Truth.

