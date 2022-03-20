Indiana News

23-year-old man arrested in woman’s homicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old man was arrested and jailed in connection with the murder of a woman in Fort Wayne on Saturday night, police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to a shooting just after 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive. That’s in the Victoria Park neighborhood just southeast of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. The Allen County coroner will release the woman’s identify, police said.

Han San was in the Allen County jail on preliminary drug-related offenses and a charge of murder.

The woman had been inside her apartment when the 23-year-old entered through the rear door and began firing shots into the apartment, investigators believe. Witnesses in the apartment when the shooting happened were talking with investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department detective bureau at 260-427-1201.