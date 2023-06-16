Chicago 7-year-old accidentally drowns in Lake Michigan

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old Chicago boy died Thursday after accidentally drowning in Lake Michigan, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At 4:50 p.m., local first responders were sent to Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach on a report of a child missing. That’s just east of Ogden Dunes beach.

Upon arrival, first responders found the boy in the water at 5:11 p.m.

The child was removed from the water and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to an investigation, the boy was playing in waist deep water, and then entered deeper water. A witness said he got caught in a current and was pulled away from the shore.

A family member attempted to rescue him but lost sight of him, the DNR said.

A beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the drowning.