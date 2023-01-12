Indiana News

87-year-old man dies after getting hit by van in Kokomo

by: Daja Stowe
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 87-year-old Kokomo man has died from his injuries four days after getting struck by a vehicle while crossing a road on Friday.

At 1:32 p.m. Friday, police responded to a serious bodily injury accident involving a pedestrian, and a motor vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Market Street, according to a release issued Thursday. That is located in a residential area.

Officers located William Walden, laying in the road. Walden was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Investigators determined Walden had been struck by a red 2003 Dodge Caravan while crossing the road.

On Tuesday, Walden died from his injuries, police say.

The driver of the van was identified as 62-year-old Robert Hillman of Kokomo.

Police did not provide any details in what may have caused the crash.

If anyone has additional information about this incident contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

