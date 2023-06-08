Search
Automotive company to cut more than 100 jobs in southern Indiana

Proterial Cable America logo (Provided Photo/Proterial Cable America)
by: Kyla Russell
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — The New Albany location of Proterial Cable America, a global manufacturer of medical and automotive parts, will eliminate 109 jobs.

The location, which specializes in making cables for braking systems and hybrid vehicles, notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development through a letter on June 1 that it plans to begin layoffs in November.

The announcement was posted online Thursday.

The company did not give a reason for its decision.

