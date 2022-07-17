Indiana News

Ball State students pledge not to give up in abortion fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small, but vocal crowd of abortion rights protesters rallied on Ball State’s campus Saturday.

“The more that we continue and we band together, regardless as to what color you are, we band together and say ‘this is my right’, we need to turn this back around,” said Notoshia Howard, a pastor at Bethel AME Church in Bloomington.

Her son Solomon, a junior at Ball State helped organize the rally. The younger Howard encouraged his peers to vote consistently in every election if they don’t like how their elected officials are handling women’s rights.

“It’s not just about the president, It’s not just about the mayor. It’s about the senators and House of Representatives, judicial branch. All of that plays a part, and if you are only voting for one part of it because you see the president the most, that’s not okay,” he said.

The rally happened a day after an attorney who represents an Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl defended her client.

“This case shows in full color the harm that is caused by abortion bans,” said Kathleen Delaney.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office is investigating whether that doctor broke any laws.