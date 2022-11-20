Indiana News

Business fire under investigation in Monrovia

by: Daja Stowe
MONROVIA, Ind. (WISH) – A business fire that happened Sunday morning is under investigation in Monrovia, according to Mooresville Fire Department.

At 7:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Main Street. First arriving crews made entry and tried to put out the fire.

Firefighters were unable to put out the fire immediately due to water hydrants freezing because of the cold weather. Crews had to evacuate the building several times. 10 fire departments were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but it will be under investigation throughout the rest of the week, according to Matthew Dalton, Fire Chief at Mooresville Fire Department.

