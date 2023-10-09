Colts’ coach Shane Steichen gives major update on Anthony Richardson’s injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after an injury during the play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen gave a major update on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson’s shoulder injury on Monday.

Steichen said that Richardson injured his AC joint in his right shoulder in the Week 5 win over the Titans, confirming that Garnder Minshew will be the starting quarterback this upcoming Sunday in Jacksonville.

“He does have an AC injury, we are still evaluating that right now,” Steichen said. “He will miss some time. How much time, I don’t right know.”

Multiple reports surfaced on Monday morning that Richardson has a grade 3 AC joint sprain and could miss 4-6 weeks.

Steichen was asked if Richardson could be placed on injured reserve, and he said it was too early to tell if that was a possibility.

If placed on injured reserve, the fourth-overall pick would be forced out of the lineup for at least four weeks.

Richardson has been no stranger to injury so far this year, suffering a minor knee bruise in Week 1 against the Jaguars and a concussion in Week 2 against the Texans.

“It’s tough when a guy gets dinged up like he has,” Steichen said. “He’s obviously a very talented player and it’s tough.”

Richardson took the hit from Titans pass rusher Harold Landry in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and was later ruled out with a right shoulder injury after a trip to the locker room.

Minshew finished the game at quarterback for the Colts.

“We have a lot of faith in Gardner to step in and go operate the way that he has been doing,” Steichen added.

Richardson was playing well before his exit, completing 9 of his 12 passes for 98 yards en route to a 10-6 lead before leaving the game.

Meanwhile, Minshew went 11/15 in relief, throwing for 115 yards in the Colts 23-16 home win over the Titans.

