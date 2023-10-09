Reports: Colts’ Anthony Richardson to miss 4-6 weeks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson talks with News 8 on Sept. 6, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to multiple reports, including one from NFL.com, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has a grade 3 AC joint sprain and will miss 4-6 weeks.

Richardson suffered the injury in the first half of the Colts’ 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Gardner Minshew will take the reigns for the Colts this weekend as the team face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson has been no stranger to injury so far this year. After suffering soreness after week 1, he entered the NFL concussion protocol for weeks 2 and 3.

News8 will have additional details as they become available.