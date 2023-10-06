Columbus police accuse man of firing gun in car while drunk

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested Thursday evening after police say he fired a gun inside a vehicle while drunk, hitting another in front of him.

At 9:10 p.m., Columbus Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Washington Street regarding a person wanting to speak to an officer.

Officers met with Henry E. Agular-Vasquez, 21, who told police he was a passenger inside a vehicle and was handling his .40-caliber handgun when it discharged through the windshield.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of 17th Street and Central Avenue. A person called the police a short time later, advising that their vehicle was shot and the rear passenger side taillight was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Officers say while speaking with Vasquez, they detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He later provided a breath sample of .167% — over twice the legal limit.

Vasquez was arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County jail on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.