Construction could start in May on new Terre Haute casino

Chairs are removed to keep social distancing between players as a coronavirus safety precaution at an electronic gaming machine in the closed Bellagio hotel and casino May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
by: Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The company selected to open a new casino in Terre Haute said it could start construction work on the project as soon as late May.

Churchill Downs Inc. officials told the Indiana Gaming Commission about the construction plans Tuesday as they discussed their decision to move the project to a 50-acre site on the city’s east side.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company announced last month it had decided to drop a proposed location overlooking the western Indiana city’s sewage treatment plant and county jail.

Company officials said plans remain intact for the estimated $260 million project that includes a casino and 10-story hotel.

The casino could open in summer 2023.

