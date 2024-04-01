DNR: Help needed to ID woman recovered from White River in Bartholomew Co.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Officers are seeking public help in identifying the body of a woman who was recovered Wednesday from the East Fork of the White River in Columbus.

According to a release, a passing kayaker found the body partially on a sandbar near the Water Street public access ramp.

The body is that of a white woman in her late 40s to early 40s, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and a t-shirt that read, “Las Vegas Nevada Athletic Dept.”

Police say she has two scars that could help in identification.

Anyone with information about who matches this description and may be missing is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch, 812-837-9535, or Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Dane Duke, 812-343-0707.