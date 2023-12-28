Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into train in Porter County

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after his pickup truck collided with a freight train in Porter County, police said. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after his pickup truck collided with a freight train in Porter County, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., Porter County Sheriff’s deputies and local first responders were called to a crash at the CSX railroad tracks at 976 N. State Road 149. That’s just off U.S. 6, about five miles southeast of Portage.

“Initial investigation shows the Dodge Dakota truck was traveling southbound on St Rd 149 and collided with the CSX train. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire,” the Porter County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Rescuers were able to free the driver from the truck. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

State Road 149 was closed between U.S. 20 and U.S. 6 for about five hours and reopened just before 11 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.