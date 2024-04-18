Fort Wayne man arrested for providing and smoking marijuana with 15-year-old daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man was arrested Thursday for providing and smoking marijuana with his 15-year-old daughter.

On Feb. 24, the Fort Wayne Police Department received a complaint regarding a juvenile. Detectives investigated the case and learned that Keith Thomas Tolomay, 41, had reportedly been providing and smoking marijuana with his 15-year-old daughter. A subsequent interview was conducted at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, where it was discovered that Tolomay had been providing and using marijuana with his daughter for the past two years.

On Thursday, Fort Wayne officers arrested Tolomay and transported him to the Allen County Jail. Tolomay is being preliminarily charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a level 6 felony.